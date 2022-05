On Thursday, May 19, Guilford County Manager Mike Halford stood up before the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and delivered his proposed budget for fiscal 2022-2023. However, that’s not the end of the process – it’s merely the beginning. Over the next month, county residents, county commissioners and anyone else with advice to give will be able to offer their input regarding the $855 million budget Halford would like to see passed.

