High Wind Warning issued for Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Creek; Tulsa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma West Central Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 1258 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area which could lead to significant flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sand Springs Sapulpa... Jenks Mannford... Drumright Oilton... Shamrock Keystone State Park... Silver City Gray FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

3 HOURS AGO