100 students, 20 parent volunteers, one dozen alumni, countless staff and one very committed music instructor. Together, they populate the proverbial “village” that brought Belle’s provincial town to life in St. Theresa Catholic Schools’ production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast this May. For nearly nine months, students in grades 2-8 came together weekly to build sets, handle costumes, learn choreography, focus lights and transform themselves into beloved characters for the school’s annual musical production. And for nine months, they were cheered on and supported by the school faculty, the Carmelite sisters who serve St. Theresa and the parish pastor, Father Manny Alvarez.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO