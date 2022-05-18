ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada man’s concert tickets disappear: What to know before buying a ticket

By Shaul Turner
MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Ball Arena and other venues will see nearly twice as many shows as in 2019 during Colorado’s upcoming summer concert season.

Gone are the days of having to wait in line to get a ticket at the box office, but there are warnings about purchasing online.

Dale Getz told FOX31 he was looking forward to his first visit to Red Rocks this year, so he purchased tickets online through a third-party seller.

The show’s location was changed as the result of bad weather and when Getz clicked on a link to get a refund, he instead received a surprise.

“The page it took me to said this page does not exist,” he explained. Getz also checked his online account.

“It showed no history of me ever buying anything and I thought oh my gosh, I’m out $208.31,” he said.

The Problem Solvers found the tickets were connected to the StubHub outlet. FOX31 reached out to their corporate office, which found the issue, contacted the third-party seller and promptly provided Dale with a refund.

“Today they say there’s a refund pending, $208.31,” he explained.

StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli told FOX31 that the best way to protect your money when purchasing online is to verify the website.

“Ensure that they have official partnerships, as well as a fail protect guarantee, like StubHub has,” Budelli said.

Consumer experts told FOX31 that it’s important to use a credit card and download a receipt to track online purchases.

