HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking to avoid a runoff in Tuesday’s Republican primary, while her challengers are seeking to push her into one. In the closing hours of the gubernatorial campaign, Ivey stressed her record as she seeks a second full term in office. But her opponents, including former Trump ambassador Lindy Blanchard and businessman Tim James, portrayed Ivey as not adequately conservative, citing her support of a gas tax increase to fund road and bridge construction and her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including a now-expired mask and business closure mandate.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO