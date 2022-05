BOISE — Expensive fuel and pricey plane tickets won’t discourage another big increase in Memorial Day travel this year. According to new projections by AAA, more than 39 million Americans (or nearly 12% of the U.S. population), including 224,000 Idahoans, will take a trip over the holiday weekend – an 8% increase from a year ago. This year’s Memorial Day travel volume is three million more people than last year, and just 3.5 million below pre-pandemic levels.

IDAHO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO