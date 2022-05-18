Area Libraries Present the Basics of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Online

The City of Haverhill will have a new animal control shelter in the not-too-distant future, but who builds and owns it is still up in the air. The current shelter was the subject of criticism two years ago when it was revealed that it was rat infested with several holes in the walls. At the time, then Councilor Timothy J. Jordan deemed the building beyond salvageable. Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone told councilors Tuesday night another replacement option has since come up.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO