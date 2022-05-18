ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Area Libraries Present the Basics of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Online

By WHAV Staff
 6 days ago
Is Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies the first wave of a cashless future or just an overhyped technology?. Michael Gershbein,...

WHAV

Plaistow, N.H., Details Memorial Day Plans with Parade and Services

The Town of Plaistow, N.H., is gearing up for its annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony. Marchers gather Monday, May 30, at 9 a.m., at Pollard School and travel to the Elm Street Cemetery. A ceremony honors veterans who are buried there. Participants will walk back to the Town Hall Green for services.
PLAISTOW, NH
WHAV

Armenian Spring Festival Takes Place Saturday, June 4, in Haverhill

Hye Pointe Armenian Church is planning its Armenian Spring Festival. The annual festival features finger foods; Armenian dinners of lamb, chicken and beef served with pilaf, salad and bread; Armenian desserts; and hot dogs and chips for children. There will also be children’s activities. The event takes place Saturday...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Councilors to Decide Zoning Changes Tonight to Advance Re-use of Former Dutton Airport

Plans to convert the former Dutton Airport into Haverhill’s newest business park comes before the Haverhill City Council tonight for zoning changes. The former airport, off Route 110 near Kenoza Lake, closed in 1987. As WHAV first reported two years ago, the city’s new master plan envisioned the land and another site off Route 97 be used as business parks, but were placed on hold while landowners were consulted. Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. outlined the concept in 2020.
HAVERHILL, MA
City
Haverhill, MA
City
West Newbury, MA
WHAV

Author Nancy Rubin Stuart Discusses ‘Poor Richard’s Women’ Saturday in Haverhill

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing hosts author Nancy Rubin Stuart for a Saturday lecture and “Poor Richard’s Women” book signing. Rubin Stuart discusses the women in Benjamin Franklin’s life, the subject of her recent book. She will recount the story of Deborah Read Franklin and the other women who loved Franklin, based on correspondence. The book is described as “a vivid portrait of the women who loved, nurtured and defended America’s famous scientist and founding father.”
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Retired State Police Detective Finds Unlikely Association Between Stolen Boston Pup and Haverhill Couple

The unlikely association between a purebred American Bulldog, reported missing earlier this month in Dorchester, and a Haverhill couple facing charges was discovered by a retired State Police detective. The Haverhill couple, later charged with receiving stolen property—the missing dog “Chica”—came to the attention of Haverhill Police Saturday, May 14,...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

U.S. Rep. Trahan Plans Public Town Meeting Sunday in Haverhill

Congresswoman Lori Trahan is inviting residents to attend a town meeting-style chat this Sunday. Trahan will address residents and take questions Sunday, May 22, at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. The congresswoman said this is the first in-person town meeting here since the start...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Expects to Replace Animal Control Shelter, But Private Ownership Possible

The City of Haverhill will have a new animal control shelter in the not-too-distant future, but who builds and owns it is still up in the air. The current shelter was the subject of criticism two years ago when it was revealed that it was rat infested with several holes in the walls. At the time, then Councilor Timothy J. Jordan deemed the building beyond salvageable. Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone told councilors Tuesday night another replacement option has since come up.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

‘Savor Methuen’ Kicks Off Today as City Welcomes Restaurant Week

More than a dozen food establishments are participating in Methuen’s Restaurant Week, themed “Savor Methuen,” starting today. Mayor Neil Perry welcomed the return of the event, taking place through Friday, May 27, and featuring specials during the week. “After a long two-year absence, I am happy to...
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Palovich Becomes Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Team Leader at Pentucket Bank

Stacey Palovich recently joined Pentucket Bank as senior vice president and commercial lending team leader. Palovich, of Boxford, brings more than 10 years of commercial lending experience working with businesses from around New England. Her primary role is to develop and deepen current loan relationships with the bank’s commercial clients while identifying new business loan opportunities in and around the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
BOXFORD, MA
WHAV

Merrimack Valley Planning Commission to Use $1.5 Million in Fed Grants for Brownfields Cleanup

Cleanup of contaminated and blighted sites in the Merrimack Valley are moving ahead with $1.5 million in grants from the recently passed federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Haverhill-based Merrimack Valley Planning Commission was awarded $1 million to supplement its revolving loan program and $500,000 in Community-wide Brownfields Assessment Grants to address various sites. Cece Gerstenbacher, the Commission’s environmental planner, said the revolving fund provides loans and subgrants to carryout cleanup activities at contaminated Brownfields sites.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Standard and Poor’s Upgrades Methuen’s Bond Rating to AA-; City Says Second Jump in Six Months

Credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s has upgraded Methuen’s general obligation bond rating to “AA- with a stable outlook.”. Mayor Neil Perry and Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey said in a statement Monday the boost is the second rating upgrade the city has received in the last six months. They said the rating places Methuen within the top tier of S&P’s scale.
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Police Arrest Two in Connection with Missing Dorchester Dog ‘Chica’

Haverhill Police last week arrested two in connection with the alleged theft of a two-month-old dog in Dorchester earlier this month. Arrested on warrants last Thursday afternoon were 40-year-old Stella F. Cleghorn and 55-year-old Stephen M. Cook, both of 14 Laurier St., Haverhill, according to a Haverhill Police log. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. confirmed Saturday the arrests were related to the May 2 theft of American Bulldog “Chica.” The pair were also each charged with possessing a firearm without FID cards and unlicensed possession of ammunition.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

‘The Beck,’ 290-Unit Housing and Retail Project in Bradford, Fuse in One Building For Flood Protection

Environmental considerations have altered plans to build a 290-unit housing development, park, restaurant and retail complex along the Merrimack River. City councilors last night voted 8-1 in favor of changes to the Procopio Companies’ previously approved “The Beck” project on the site of the former Ornsteen Heel factory on Railroad Avenue. Michael Procopio, the project developer, said changes actually improve the plan by causing less impact.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Chemalys Receive UMass Lowell Chancellor’s Medals for Public Service and Civic Engagement

John Chemaly, senior vice president of corporate strategies at PrideStar EMS, and his wife Linda were honored last Friday night for their commitments to UMass Lowell. As WHAV previously reported, the Chemalys were scheduled to be honored along with Haverhill native, award-winning and best-selling author Andre Dubus III; Lowell City Manager Eileen Donoghue and her husband, John O’Connor; and Lowell General Hospital. The Chemalys received the Chancellor’s Award for Public Service and Community Engagement during UMass Lowell Commencement Friday, May 13, at the Tsongas Center.
LOWELL, MA
Haverhill, MA
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

