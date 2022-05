The owner of Willow Lake Campground called police May 8 to report a trespasser on the property. The owner said he tried to evict a renter following an argument over use of electrical outlets at the campground and the man had refused to leave. The owner said the man rewired electrical outlets in violation of the fire code. The renter told police he had out a dimmer switch on outdoor string lights at his campsite. Police told both parties the incident was civil in nature but the renter agreed to leave without incident.

BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO