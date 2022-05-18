ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciarrocchi leading GOP race in 6th congressional district

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREADING, Pa. — With all but four of the 338 precincts in Pennsylvania's 6th congressional district reporting their unofficial results early Wednesday morning, Guy Ciarrocchi was leading the 4-way race for the Republican nomination with 33% of the vote. Trailing him were Stephen Fanelli (30%), Ronald Vogel (22%),...

WFMZ-TV Online

Oz and McCormick clash over Lehigh County ballot ruling

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary remains neck and neck between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz with a recount likely. And now sparking debate is a federal appeals court ruling from Friday that undated Lehigh County ballots, which arrived on time, should be counted in the 2021 general election.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 members of Reading Redevelopment Authority resign, leaving only 1 remaining

READING, Pa. – In the wake of the sudden removal of Ernest Schlegel from the Reading Redevelopment Authority, two additional members of the board have resigned. Reading City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignations of Wellington Santana, who served as vice chairman, and Thomas Caltagirone, who served as secretary and treasurer.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Planners to review proposal for 3rd warehouse in Lowhill Township

LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will consider this week a proposal for another warehouse in Lowhill Township, Lehigh County. Two other warehouses are already planned for the area along Route 100. The plan, subject to review Tuesday and again Thursday, is a proposed 190,960-square-foot building on...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Pa. state AG sent to treatment after probation violation

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it has admitted she violated her probation when she was arrested for drunken driving. Kathleen Kane was sentenced Monday to two months to a year of jail on the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter Twp. names 2 new supervisors, cuts public works director

EXETER TWP., Pa. – After the resignations of two members, some would say the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors has had a tumultuous first five months of the year. At Monday night's meeting, the supervisors took a step to help remedy the situation. David Vollmer Jr. and Ted Gardella...
EXETER, PA
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Doctor in Lehigh Valley accused of unlawfully prescribing controlled substances

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A doctor in the Lehigh Valley is being accused of prescribing controlled substances. Dr. John Mitchell was arrested Monday and charged with nine felony counts of prescribing controlled substances outside of accepted treatment principles and four counts of prescribing controlled substances to a drug dependent person, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County's costs for prison meals go up 34%, but price per meal will be just $2.05

Finding a complete meal for just $2.05 is a challenge, but there is one place in Northampton County where that price is within reach. And there's no tipping. The establishment is not for everybody, though, and ambience is lacking. The $2.05 bill is for a tray of prison food. Even with a 34% increase over the previous contract for Northampton County Prison food, the cost of "three square meals per day" is just $6.15. The county taxpayers, not the inmates, pick up the tab.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rock N' Roll Steampunk Fair comes to Warren County

WASHINGTON, NJ - People in Warren County, New Jersey were letting of "steam" in this Saturday's hot weather. The second annual Rock N' Roll and Steampunk Fair took to the streets of downtown Washington Borough. There was live music and people dressed in steampunk clothing and gear that looked like...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

