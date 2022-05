TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting on Wintergreen Road that happened Saturday, May 21. A witness told TPD they heard several shots fired at a home on the road’s 2400 block a little before 4 p.m., the press release says. When officers responded to the home, they asked anyone inside to come out, but there was no response, according to TPD.

