ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Gov. Little defeats Trump-backed foe

By By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDUGP_0fhlpFwK00

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday won the GOP gubernatorial primary, beating a Trump-backed challenger who had repeatedly criticized the incumbent for not being conservative enough.

The intraparty contest between Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was an example of the choice GOP voters face nationwide between established candidates and insurgents endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Little and McGeachin frequently feuded over coronavirus precautions and the role of government. Last year McGeachin twice attempted a power grab when Little was out of state on business.

Republicans are almost guaranteed of winning in the general election as Democrats haven’t held the governor’s office since 1995 or statewide office since 2007. Republicans hold supermajorities in the House and Senate, and Democrats aren’t even contesting more than half of the Legislature’s 105 seats.

Little was attending a Republican Governors Association meeting in Tennessee last May when McGeachin issued an executive order banning mask mandates. Little quickly rescinded the order and decried her actions as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.” He had never issued statewide COVID-19 mask mandates, instead saying that local officials should be able to do what they see fit.

She tried it again a few months later when Little was away, issuing an executive order that expanded on a directive that no Idaho government could require vaccine passports. She sought to add K-12 schools and universities to the ban.

McGeachin accused Little, the first-term governor, of rejecting conservative principles, writing on Twitter that “protecting individual liberty means fighting against tyranny at ALL levels of government.”

Little, a rancher from southwest Idaho, served as lieutenant governor from 2009 to 2019 before becoming governor. He touts the record $600 million income tax cut he signed earlier this year that includes a one-time $350 million in rebates and $250 million in permanent income tax reductions going forward for people and businesses.

The 68-year-old Little also highlighted his “Leading Idaho” plan that includes a record $300 million education spending increase, plus spending $200 million ongoing for roads and bridges, the largest ever increase for transportation.

The 59-year-old McGeachin had, and frequently touted, an endorsement by Trump, who won Idaho with 64 percebt of the vote in the last general election. McGeachin has also promoted Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him through mass voter fraud.

Additionally, Republican incumbent Mike Crapo has won the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Idaho.

Crapo is seeking a fifth term and will be heavily favored in November in the conservative state.

The last time Democrats won a U.S. Senate election in Idaho was 1974.

Crapo was an attorney before he entered politics and previously served in the U.S. House and the Idaho Legislature. He is currently the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.

Comments / 10

Ric DeO
5d ago

The media is the most divisive in Idaho. We are Idahoans and don’t need to be divided as conservatives. This is something the democrats want to do to our state. Don’t let them do it.

Reply
3
Richard
4d ago

the only thing worse would be a DEMOCRAP In office. but little was edging to RHINO Status

Reply
5
Molly Elliott
4d ago

Little is not the person he claims to be. He is a rhino not a republican .

Reply
6
Related
Idaho State Journal

Primary sets stage for a different Idaho Senate

BOISE — An effort by a slate of far-right candidates to take over Republican-held offices in Idaho largely failed at the state level in last week’s primary election, but results were more mixed in legislative races, and the Idaho Legislature will see significant change next year. Already, due to redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices and primary election results, there will be nearly 50 new faces in legislative chambers — 18 in the 35-member Senate and 31 in the 70-member House – and that’s...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Reclaim Idaho cofounder discusses Quality Education Act in Idaho Falls

For Reclaim Idaho Cofounder Luke Mayville, the Quality Education Act is an opportunity for Idahoans to support the people that potentially make the greatest impact to a child, teachers, like his third-grade teacher Betty Collins at Sagle Elementary School in Lake Pend Oreille District 84 did for him. Mayville shared his story of Collins on Thursday to Idaho Falls residents at a City Club of Idaho Falls forum about the Quality Education Act. He said his class considered her to be more of a scientist...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho primary analysis: How did Bonneville Republican Committee-endorsed candidates fare?

Leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there was much demonstrated effort from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee to sway voters to what committee leadership viewed as more conservative candidates. Whether it was through the committee’s surveys sent to candidates, monetary donations or “sample ballots” distributed to county residents,...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

How Two Mask Wearing Protestors Have Given Idaho A Bad Name

Once again, Idaho is in the national headlines involving one isolated incident concerning race. According to multiple published reports, two people dressed up wearing masks holding up a sign saying 'white lives matter.' Local law enforcement is sending out a statement saying the group is recruiting Idahoans for their group.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Tennessee State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

'Some sense of stability and normalcy': Ukrainian Welcome Center set to open in Idaho

NAMPA — This Saturday, the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants and Refugees, through partnership with the Boise Rescue Mission and the Lakeview Church of the Nazarene, will open its Ukrainian Welcome Center in Nampa. “This can be a place that represents some sense of stability and normalcy in their life,” said Tina Polishchuk, director of outreach for Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants and Refugees, “something that they haven’t seen since the war started.” ...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Are Joining A ‘White Lives Matter’ Movement

Many would argue to the contrary, but racism is alive and well in 2022. Need proof? Just look to what group Idahoans are flocking to if you're still unsure. In Central Idaho, a 'White Lives Matter' movement is gaining traction, and local police are starting to pay attention. What kicked off the suspicion is downright abhorrent. Two people wearing masks were recently spotted on a street corner in Lewiston holding a sign that read "It's great to be white."
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Greater Idaho proposes less ambitious map following electoral defeat

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement says it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures following the defeat of the original plan in Oregon counties. The new map, which will be pitched as Phase 1, adds only eastern Oregon to Idaho and would not give the Gem State any coastline. In the plan, Oregon would keep all of southern Oregon west of the Cascade Region.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

US releases environmental study about new Idaho test reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released an environmental study for a proposed nuclear test reactor to be built in eastern Idaho that backers say is needed to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The U.S. Department of Energy...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
Person
Donald Trump
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Falls' nuclear history

January 4, 1961: Health Physicists check Highway 20 for contamination on the morning after the SL-1 accident. So here's a question:what was the deadliest nuclear accident in U.S. history? If you said Three Mile Island, you’d be wrong. Back in 1961, a nuclear reactor in Idaho Falls known as...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices on the rise

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.60/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices on the rise appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho’s primary was an incumbent bloodbath

Idaho’s Republican primary produced a historic amount of blood-letting among incumbent lawmakers Tuesday, costing 19 of them their jobs. That’s nearly five times the average turnover in legislative primary races dating back nearly 30 years. It’s not uncommon for Idaho lawmakers to attract primary challengers. Since 1994, an average of 24 contested Republican primaries have taken place in each two-year election cycle. ...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#State Senate#Ap#Gop#Republicans#Democrats#House#Governors Association
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

On the eve of Oregon’s Tuesday primary, former House Speaker Tina Kotek’s campaign surprised some reporters by issuing a memorandum that downplayed the Democrat’s chance of winning her party’s gubernatorial primary. “Tina has worked to overcome significant advantages (state Treasurer Tobias Read) brought to the race,”...
OREGON STATE
KTVB

Idaho's first nurse practitioner

The 41-year-old mother of five opened Stanley's first emergency clinic on Father's Day of 1972. Marie Osborn spent the next 30 years serving her community.
STANLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: White Lives Matter group is recruiting members in Idaho

An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main...
LEWISTON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Reacts to Brad Little Winning the Election This Week

This Tuesday, Idahoans all over the state voted for candidates in the primary election for governor. As you are probably aware, Brad Little won Idaho’s 2022 GOP, triumphing over far-right Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. McGeachin was endorsed by Trump, yet she lost by 20.4 percentage points. According to the...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Do national housing market trends signal possible Idaho slowdown?

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — National real estate experts are seeing the first signs of a slowdown in the housing market, but that doesn’t quite mean it’s a buyer’s market just yet. “Nearly 25% of homes still sold immediately,” said Mark Johnson with JPAR Real Estate. “That’s down...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Labrador defeats longtime incumbent Wasden in Idaho Attorney General GOP primary

BOISE — Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s GOP attorney general primary, beating the longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, backed by establishment Republicans, and Art Macomber, a political newcomer who has never held public office. Wasden was slightly ahead in early returns Tuesday night, but lost the advantage as...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

This grisly tidbit from May 23, 1922, seemed to be of enough interest to see print in newspapers around the United States, including page one of the Casper, Wyo. Star-Tribune: “IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Dick Curtain, 21, of Butte, Montana, was killed last Saturday night at Roberts, Idaho, a small station 30 miles north of Idaho Falls, when he attempted to board a moving freight train, according to word received here last night. Curtain, who was under bond to appear in Butte on a felony charge according to papers found on his body, had been put off a passenger train at Roberts (on) Saturday afternoon.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy