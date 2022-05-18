ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

3 men face charges for catalytic converter thefts in Santa Fe

By Anna Padilla
 6 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three men have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Santa Fe. Forty-four-year-old David Baker, 47-year-old Daniel Valencia, and 34-year-old Brandon Rodarte were tied to a series of thefts between March 16 and April 10.

Police say they recovered some of those catalytic converters when they stopped a grey Chevy Tahoe that had been seen at several of the crimes. Inside were Baker and Valencia. They say surveillance and witnesses helped them tie them and Rodarte to the crimes.

Richard Serrano
5d ago

Thief's...lock them up! For 3 Years. Terms Run Continuing. NO GOOD TIME SERVE. Heavy Fines Paid To The Victims & After Sentencing 1000 Hours Of Community services To The State of N.Mex When Released & 24 Months Ankle Monitoring And Finally 2 Years Probation📓🗂🖥 JUSTICE.

KRQE News 13

