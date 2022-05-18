3 men face charges for catalytic converter thefts in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three men have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Santa Fe. Forty-four-year-old David Baker, 47-year-old Daniel Valencia, and 34-year-old Brandon Rodarte were tied to a series of thefts between March 16 and April 10.

Police say they recovered some of those catalytic converters when they stopped a grey Chevy Tahoe that had been seen at several of the crimes. Inside were Baker and Valencia. They say surveillance and witnesses helped them tie them and Rodarte to the crimes.

