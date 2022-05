Two years ago, a boy crossing a street in Queens on his way to school was run over and killed by a man driving a 20-ton truck. Seven weeks later, a girl walking to school with her brother in Brooklyn died under the wheels of a school bus. Two days after that, in the same neighborhood, a woman driving with a suspended license struck and killed a boy in a crosswalk. He was also heading to school.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO