NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners are searching for solutions for what they are calling a “housing crisis” throughout the county. According to the report by the commissioners, there were less than 30 homes on the market in April. Several economic development projects are coming to the North Platte area in the upcoming years, so the availability of housing will continue to increase.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO