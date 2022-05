KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Ryan struck out six and the Minnesota Twins capped the game with a four-run ninth inning for a 9-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Ryan allowed one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. Minnesota had a pair of two-run innings and was ahead going into the ninth, when the offense erupted. The top six batters in the Twins lineup all collected RBIs in the win.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO