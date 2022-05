May 24 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Jayson Tatum said the Boston Celtics created a "new series" with their dominant 20-point win over the Miami Heat, which evened the best-of-seven game Eastern Conference finals at 2-2. Tatum scored a game-high 31 points in the 102-82 victory Monday at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics rebounded from a Game 3 loss and prioritized limited turnovers and a better defensive effort to capture Game 4 and even the series.

BOSTON, MA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO