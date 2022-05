PHILADELPHIA -- Did the Phillies ever need this. Down a run and down to their final out in the ninth on Sunday afternoon, they tied the game with a single to left from Jean Segura. Down another run in the 10th, they came back to beat the Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park, 4-3. Alec Bohm hit a routine grounder to second base, but second baseman Max Muncy botched it. It allowed Garrett Stubbs to score the tying run and Roman Quinn to race home from second base to score the winning run.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO