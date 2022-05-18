NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston's 118-107 Game 1 loss in East finals

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics came out swinging in the first half of their Game 1 matchup with the Miami Heat in the East semis, jumping out to a big early lead. Then, the Celtics got punched in the mouth right back by Miami, who upped their physicality considerably in the second half, holding Boston scoreless for much of the third frame.

The chess match seems a solvable one for the Celtics, but the rollercoaster ride of the game kept NBA and Celtics Twitter engaged throughout the contest, with fans and analysts both riding the highs and lows of a very grimy first installment of what already looks like will be a tough series on both ends for Boston and Miami both.

Let’s take a look at what was percolating on the league’s unofficial social media Tuesday night on the way to the Celtics’ 118-107 Game 1 loss.

Second quarter