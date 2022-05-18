ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston's 118-107 Game 1 loss in East finals

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwzVc_0fhlkUc600
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics came out swinging in the first half of their Game 1 matchup with the Miami Heat in the East semis, jumping out to a big early lead. Then, the Celtics got punched in the mouth right back by Miami, who upped their physicality considerably in the second half, holding Boston scoreless for much of the third frame.

The chess match seems a solvable one for the Celtics, but the rollercoaster ride of the game kept NBA and Celtics Twitter engaged throughout the contest, with fans and analysts both riding the highs and lows of a very grimy first installment of what already looks like will be a tough series on both ends for Boston and Miami both.

Let’s take a look at what was percolating on the league’s unofficial social media Tuesday night on the way to the Celtics’ 118-107 Game 1 loss.

Second quarter

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Steve Kerr harshly criticizes Stephen Curry in win vs. Mavs

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of booking a return trip to the NBA Finals, which is a testament to the dominance of this team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at the core. But Steve Kerr’s role in the team’s success can’t be overlooked, and in one moment during the final stretch of the Warriors’ 109-100 win in Game 3 over the Dallas Mavericks, he showed who’s really in charge by blasting his team’s best player for a defensive lapse that led to a Luka Doncic triple.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 prospects who make sense for Sixers if Nets defer 2022 draft pick

At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers do not own their first-round draft pick in 2022. It was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden deal in February. However, there is a chance the Sixers can keep that pick. The Nets could decide to defer the pick until 2023. They have until June 1 to make that decision. While there is no guarantee they do so, the Sixers are doing their due diligence by meeting with potential draft prospects.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

B/R mock trade has Sixers moving Matisse Thybulle to Thunder in a deal

The Philadelphia 76ers must continue retooling the roster around Joel Embiid and James Harden following yet another Eastern Conference semifinals exit. One issue that has to be fixed is wing depth. Philadelphia will be without Danny Green for a good portion, if not all, of the 2022-23 season after he tore his ACL and LCL in the Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat. They will have to replace him in some way, shape or form.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Brian Robb
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Payton Pritchard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA draft combine 2022: Top scrimmage performers from Chicago

The NBA draft combine tipped off on Wednesday as 80-plus prospects competed in various on-court activities in front of scouts, coaches and executives in Chicago, Illinois. The combine features 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. The week can provide a great chance for a player to showcase their skill set as several individuals often help themselves at the event.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Celtics Twitter#The Boston Celtics#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LA Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. to sign agent, stay in NBA draft

Louisiana Tech sophomore Kenneth Lofton Jr. on Monday announced that he will sign with an agent and remain in the 2022 NBA draft after two years with the program. Lofton, who was named to the All-Conference USA first team, averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 53.9% shooting from the field in 33 games last season. He ranked 10th in the country in total rebounds and double-doubles with 17.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy