Highlights from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat

By Cameron Tabatabaie
 6 days ago
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics dropped Game 1 in Miami to the Heat 118-107. The Celtics came out of the gate looking like the team to beat, but a disastrous start to the second half ultimately doomed Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the team. Boston lost the third period 39-14, and from there, Miami’s Jimmy Butler simply wouldn’t let his club falter.

Despite the tough loss, though, the Celtics looked pretty dang good at times. Without veterans Al Horford and Marcus Smart, they managed to play the Heat even on the glass. Robert Williams III came up big with two loud blocks. Payton Pritchard connected on a number of deep threes. And save a few too many turnovers, Tatum and Brown more than put their marks on the game.

Missed the action? Check out the game highlights via NBC Sports Boston. Game 2 tips off Thursday night in Miami.

