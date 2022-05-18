ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA GOP Senate race in a deadlock, as election night comes to a close

By Rhea Jha
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZxBa_0fhljQ2z00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – As the clock strikes midnight on Pennsylvania’s primary election, the GOP Senate race is too close to call. David McCormick and Mehmet Oz are neck-and-neck, with a significant amount of remaining votes still to be counted, as of Tuesday night.

Senate races across the country are being watched closely, but, political observers agree that Pennsylvania’s race has been the most interesting to follow.

While Democratic nominee, John Fetterman was called very early on in the night, the Republican race is in a deadlock. Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick separated by only a couple thousand votes.

TV show celebrity, Dr. Oz, is Donald Trump’s endorsement for this race. If the remaining votes don’t pull Oz ahead of McCormick, he would be one, of just two, of the former president’s endorsements that did not become the party’s nominee.

Party strategists on both sides say if McCormick wins the nomination, Pennsylvania can expect an intense battle for the suburbs.

Firmly in third place is commentator, Kathy Barnette. While she is the closest candidate, by far, to trail behind the two frontrunners, the gap is still sizeable. The remaining number of votes to be counted is unlikely to change her fate.

This trifecta is what has made this race so interesting to watch.

Frontrunners, Dr. Oz and McCormick have spent more than $54 million dollars on ads, setting a record for a Senate primary in the commonwealth. Barnette who campaigned with a shoestring budget, came in last week with a late surge in the polls, catching many off-guard.

However, former President Donald Trump expressed disapproval of Barnette, saying in a statement that she would never be able to win the general election in November.

Doug Mastriano projected winner of GOP gubernatorial primary

This senate race has put a spotlight on Pennsylvania, as Republicans try to gain a majority in the senate.
Currently, the U.S. Senate is split down the middle, with 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. This race will be one of several races across the country in November, close enough for either party to gain a couple of seats, giving them that majority.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Progressives hope Roe threat will help unseat Cuellar in Texas

Progressives and moderates are putting all their might into a south Texas runoff with outsized implications. On Tuesday, Jessica Cisneros will compete against Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) in one of the most high-profile Democratic match-ups in this year’s midterm cycle. A 28-year-old attorney and daughter of immigrants, Cisneros is challenging the most conservative Democrat in […]
TEXAS STATE
WETM 18 News

Rep. Stefanik praises final congressional redistricting map

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The final lines have been drawn for congressional redistricting in New York State. Congressional redistricting has been a topic debated in New York State for month. Original proposed redistricting maps were released earlier this year, but sparked debate when a Steuben County Judge ruled that the map gerrymanded. The New […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WETM 18 News

Delgado to be sworn in as Lt. Governor on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul announced today Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday. Before he officially takes the role, he first has to resign from Congress. Hochul will then issue a proclamation for special election to be held in August on the same day as the Congressional primary. The […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Lt. Governor John Fetterman released from hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lt. Governor and Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate Nominee John Fetterman was discharged from the hospital after he suffered a stroke. Fetterman released a statement following being released from the hospital on Sunday, May 22. “Today I am headed back to Braddock. After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster […]
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WETM 18 News

Redistricting maps due today: still being finalized

While the newly drawn congressional and senate maps are due today, they have yet to be finalized. If the maps are finalized both congressional and senate lines will change. For Senator Daphne Jordan, she says her district would change tremendously, but she’s excited to run for what would be the 44th Senate District.
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

COVID is still on the rise

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- According to new data from the CDC, 100,000 new coronavirus cases are being confirmed in the United States on a daily basis. New York alone, that we know about, is making up approximately 6,500 of those. However, for the first time in several weeks, Steuben County is seeing a slight decrease in […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
WETM 18 News

New York flu cases remain high, DOH extending surveillance

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Although the cold weather is behind us, cases of influenza remain high in New York. The New York State Department of Health warned on May 23 that influenza remained geographically widespread. This marked the 26th week of widespread cases in New York since the “season” began last fall. Influenza, or “the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM 18 News

This week in New York history: May 22-28

This week in New York history features the founding of Howe Caverns, the opening of the Brooklyn Bridge, and a mountain climber from Queens climbing the South Tower of the World Trade Center. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Republicans#Gop#Democratic
WETM 18 News

‘American Pickers’ looking for collectors in New York

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A popular History Channel antiques show is shooting in New York State later this summer, and the crew is looking for the right subject, possibly in the Finger Lakes region. “American Pickers” recently contacted the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, looking to find a local collector with a “sizable, unique” […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Potential Record Breaking Temperatures Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Saturday, May 21st, we have the potential to break some record high temperatures across the Northeast. Several monitored climate sites have the potential to break daily or even monthly high temperatures. It is always important to limit outdoor exposure, staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous activity, and finding a place to cool down when […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WETM 18 News

How to keep cool in the Pa/NY heat and humidity

(WHTM) — The heat is on here in Pennsylvania and New York! With summer just right around the corner, that means the hazy, hot, and humid dog days of summer will be here before we know it. Heat can take many people by surprise. Many people overexert themselves each year and either get injured or […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

143 Day: ‘It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Good deeds sure do make it a beautiful day in the neighborhood and Monday is just the day to celebrate. “Watching him growing up, he taught me values and morals and how to be kind to people,” said West Wyoming resident, Raechel Murray. Monday is 143 Day in Pennsylvania, it’s […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived on scene along with Fairfield Hose Volunteer […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy