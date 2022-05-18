ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New York State Senate Passes Bill Limiting Use of Song Lyrics in Court

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York’s State Senate approved a bill Tuesday (May 17) that would limit prosecutors’ use of song lyrics and other forms of “creative expression” as evidence in criminal cases. Senate Bill S7527 would not ban prosecutors from presenting lyrics or other material to a jury, but would require them to show...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 9

M Reynolds
5d ago

With New York sinking like the last moments of the Titanic, this is what law makers focus on?

Reply
4
Related
CBS News

Supreme Court expected to rule soon on New York gun law

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling soon on a Second Amendment challenge to a New York law restricting who is allowed to carry firearms in public. Robert Spitzer, a distinguished service professor emeritus of political science at the State University of New York College at Cortland, joins CBS News to discuss what the court's opinion could mean for gun laws nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Brad Hoylman
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Gunna
Person
Fat Joe
Person
Killer Mike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Senate#Senate Bill#The Supreme Court#Mayhem Mal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC, CBS, ABC and more predict end to interracial marriage, civil rights after Roe v. Wade draft leak

Progressive pundits and their guests have repeatedly harped on a slippery slope argument regarding the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, arguing it could lead to outlawing interracial and same-sex marriage, contraceptives, and even reversing Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark civil rights ruling outlawing racial segregation in schools.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy