Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market returns this week after 2-year hiatus

By DIANE PETERSON THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 6 days ago
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa Rosa’s downtown Wednesday Night Market will return to Old Courthouse Square from 5 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 18 to Aug. 31, featuring farm-fresh produce, food vendors, beer and wine, kids’ activities and arts and crafts booths.

A tradition for over 30 years, the farmers market and street fair will be confined to a reduced footprint in 2022, due to new event regulations. The fair will be located in Old Courthouse Square, and the side streets to the east and west only. Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue will not be utilized, so they will not be closed to traffic.

A stage set up along Third Street will provide live music starting at 6 p.m. each week. Petty Theft, a Tom Petty tribute band, will perform on May 18. A beer and wine station will be set up along the Fourth Street entrance.

For more information, go to wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Santa Rosa, CA
