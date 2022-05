HUDSON—Two people who decided to leave the Hudson City District (HCSD) Board of Education spoke positively about their experience serving on it. Charles Parmentier’s board term ends in June and he decided not to run again after serving almost four years. Sage Carter decided to leave the board following this week’s election. She served almost eight years and was its longest-serving member. The board’s longest-serving member is now Willette Jones, who joined it in 2016 and is currently president.

HUDSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO