California State

California woman says dog defended her from mountain lion

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG BAR, Calif. (AP) — A woman who was attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense...

keyt.com

KEYT

Man pleads guilty to setting fires in California forest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man who set nearly a dozen wildfires in a Northern California national forest has pleaded guilty to being a serial arsonist. The U.S. attorney’s office says Eric Smith of Redding entered guilty pleas Monday to four counts of arson but acknowledged setting other blazes in his plea agreement. Court documents say that between June 2019 and July 2020, Smith set fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The fires were quickly contained without causing major damage or injuries but one shut down a freeway. Smith was arrested after authorities investigating wildfires used hidden motion-detection cameras to identify a car and plant a tracking device on it.
REDDING, CA
KEYT

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown because of a report of shots fired. A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms. The base police force is investigating. Twentynine Palms is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KEYT

California aims to shield against Texas-style abortion laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawmakers in the state Assembly have voted to stop courts in other states from penalizing abortion providers and volunteers in California. The bill is part of Democrats’ plan to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. A Texas law lets people sue people who provide or aid in abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Monday, lawmakers voted to ban enforcing those judgements in California courts. Abortion opponents say the bill is illegal because the U.S. Constitution requires states to recognize the laws of other states. But Democrats believe the bill would be allowed under an exception.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for allegedly discriminating against conservative thought is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously concluded that it was overreach for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work. The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal judge on the 2021 law. It was part of an overall conservative effort to portray social media companies as hostile to conservative ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Boards for Meta, Twitter face backlash from NY pension fund

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A major New York pension fund that has invested in both Facebook’s corporate parent and Twitter believes it’s time to shake up the companies’ boards of directors because of their inability to keep violent content off their influential social media services. The New York State Common Retirement Fund outlined its grievances with Facebook owner Meta Platforms and Twitter in separate May 19 letters that were filed Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The letter outlined the fund’s plans to vote against the Meta and Twitter directors seeking re-election at the companies’ respective annual shareholder meetings on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

