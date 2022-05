BOYERTOWN >> Pitcher’s duels have become commonplace for the Boyertown softball team the last two weeks. The Bears have now won three of them behind Ella Hurter. The latest came in Monday afternoon’s opening round of the District 1-6A playoffs at Bear Park where the sophomore left-hander threw a two-hitter and struck out a new high of 16 in a 1-0 win over William Tennent.

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO