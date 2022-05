Five days before the start of the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices in Central Oregon, statewide and across the nation remain at or near record highs. The average price for gas in Bend is $5.19 Monday, according to AAA. That’s a penny less than the all-time high set on May 20. Diesel in Bend is $5.73, down two cents from the record.

BEND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO