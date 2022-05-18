ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star City, WV

Colebank sworn in as new Star City police chief

By Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiUIu_0fhlf4Wy00
Jessica Colebank is swear in as the new police chief by Perri Jo DeChristopher along with Thomas Varndell.

Chief Thomas Varndell has led the Star City Police Department since 2017. After five years as chief and many more serving in law enforcement, Varndell has decided to retire. With th

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers

Comments / 2

Related
Metro News

Body found in Cheat River in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a body the Cheat River. The man’s body was discovered in the water Friday near the U.S. Route 50 bridge near Macomber. Police were not able to determine how long the man had been in the water.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Star City, WV
wajr.com

Suspicious vehicle report in Westover results in arrest, discovery of dangerous drugs

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A suspicious vehicle report at a local motel in Westover led police to a large quantity of drugs and Pennsylvania man wanted in Monongalia County. Westover Police Chief Joe Adams said officers made contact with John Maraney, 56, of Carmichael, Pennsylvania, two other males and a female near a black passenger car.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Derry Township drug deal ends with arson and attempted homicide charges

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Derry Township man is in jail and another is recovering from his injuries in an incident that allegedly involved a drug deal, arson and gunfire. Yellow police tape still marks where troopers say 59-year-old Edward Hart shot 40-year-old Jonathan Corey off Route 982 in Derry Township. State trooper Stephen Limani told KDKA it began with Corey knocking on Hart's camper door and asking for meth. According to Limani, Hart told Corey to get off his property. Troopers say that should have been the end of it, but it wasn't. Investigators say Corey set fire to items on...
DERRY, PA
Metro News

Arrests made in Westover drug investigation

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A suspicious vehicle report at a local motel in Westover led police to a large quantity of drugs and Pennsylvania man wanted in Monongalia County. Westover Police Chief Joe Adams said officers made contact with John Maraney, 56, of Carmichael, Pennsylvania, two other men and a woman near a black passenger car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Colebank#Dominion Post
beavercountyradio.com

Massive Drug and Weapon Bust in Ambridge

(Ambridge, PA) Ambridge Borough Police released information on a drug bust that occurred Friday via their Facebook page. The department received a call Friday regarding an unwanted subject in an apartment and through further investigation it was found that the subject had warrants. Police observed firearms in plain view and proceeded to secure the apartment and obtain a search warrant. With the assistance of K9 Ryker, police found large amounts of drugs, guns, and currency. Drugs seized include 948 grams of fentanyl, 825 grams of cocaine, 347 grams of heroin, and 63 grams of marijuana. An AR-15, AK-47, Mac-10, two 9mm pistols, over 19,000 empty stamp bags, and $22,850 were also seized. A male and female were taken into custody and placed in the Beaver County Jail.
AMBRIDGE, PA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police Department investigating fatal shooting

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old city man Tuesday. Officers responded around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to a report of gunshots, Police Chief Matthew Board said. They found Terrance Mills Jr., 26, in an alley in the 1500 block of Covert Street.
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTAJ

Somerset County authorities looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County authorities are looking for four people that are wanted on warrants as of May 20. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following people: Devin Feathers, 25, of the Confluence area- wanted for domestic charges Ryan Engleka, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Suspect in Downtown robbery identified

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 officers are seeking help to identify a suspect in a Downtown robbery. Police said the robbery happened on May 15 around 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 2 at (412)-255-6787 or email jonathan.sharp@pittsburghpa.gov.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At approximately 1:44 p.m. on Sunday afternoon a two car crash happened on SR-14. The crash happened just after Walmart if you are traveling southbound. One person from the crash was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center. The significance of the injury is currently unknown at...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger. Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder. Authorities say Mackey led officers from...
WDTV

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 79 in Monongalia County. The crash happened around noon Saturday near mile marker 153. Officials say as many as five vehicles were involved. While EMS crews responded to the scene, it’s unclear if anyone was injured. As...
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for malicious assault

WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man who deputies believe is in Webster County is wanted for malicious assault. Webster County Sheriff Rick Clayton says Adam Gerald Cogar has felony warrants out for his arrest for malicious assault. He says if you have information call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-847-2006, WVSP at 304-226-3200, or call […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
4K+
Followers
200
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy