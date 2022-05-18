Colebank sworn in as new Star City police chief

State police in Pennsylvania say a trooper shot and killed an armed man during a traffic stop after a reported theft from a mall over the weekend. Police said troopers were called to the Washington County mall at about 6 p.m. Saturday after a reported theft and the suspects’ vehicle was stopped minutes later in […]
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Two people are behind bars after a large drug bust in Ambridge. Ambridge police responded to a call about an unwanted person in an apartment on May 20. PHOTOS: Large amount of drugs, nearly $23K cash, several guns seized during Ambridge bust. Police determined that the...
KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a body the Cheat River. The man’s body was discovered in the water Friday near the U.S. Route 50 bridge near Macomber. Police were not able to determine how long the man had been in the water.
WASHINGTON — UPDATE (May 20): The Washington County District Attorney confirmed Friday evening that another suspect in the shooting death of Kristin Barfield, who was gunned down on her front porch last week in Washington County, has been arrested. District Attorney Jason Walsh confirmed Brandon Allen was arrested Friday.
WESTOVER, W.Va. – A suspicious vehicle report at a local motel in Westover led police to a large quantity of drugs and Pennsylvania man wanted in Monongalia County. Westover Police Chief Joe Adams said officers made contact with John Maraney, 56, of Carmichael, Pennsylvania, two other males and a female near a black passenger car.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Derry Township man is in jail and another is recovering from his injuries in an incident that allegedly involved a drug deal, arson and gunfire. Yellow police tape still marks where troopers say 59-year-old Edward Hart shot 40-year-old Jonathan Corey off Route 982 in Derry Township. State trooper Stephen Limani told KDKA it began with Corey knocking on Hart's camper door and asking for meth. According to Limani, Hart told Corey to get off his property. Troopers say that should have been the end of it, but it wasn't. Investigators say Corey set fire to items on...
(Ambridge, PA) Ambridge Borough Police released information on a drug bust that occurred Friday via their Facebook page. The department received a call Friday regarding an unwanted subject in an apartment and through further investigation it was found that the subject had warrants. Police observed firearms in plain view and proceeded to secure the apartment and obtain a search warrant. With the assistance of K9 Ryker, police found large amounts of drugs, guns, and currency. Drugs seized include 948 grams of fentanyl, 825 grams of cocaine, 347 grams of heroin, and 63 grams of marijuana. An AR-15, AK-47, Mac-10, two 9mm pistols, over 19,000 empty stamp bags, and $22,850 were also seized. A male and female were taken into custody and placed in the Beaver County Jail.
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old city man Tuesday. Officers responded around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to a report of gunshots, Police Chief Matthew Board said. They found Terrance Mills Jr., 26, in an alley in the 1500 block of Covert Street.
A Gilpin man was charged with a felony after a county child protective services caseworker told police they believed a teen girl who was living with him was in danger. Police said the 17-year-old tested positive for multiple drugs after being taken to a residential youth facility. Dennis Kreashko, 57,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County authorities are looking for four people that are wanted on warrants as of May 20. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following people: Devin Feathers, 25, of the Confluence area- wanted for domestic charges Ryan Engleka, […]
On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at approximately 3:40 p.m., Chief Deputy Coffman stopped a 2001 green Harley Davidson motorcycle on Little. Sand Run Road. As the officer was approaching the motorcycle, the driver accelerated rapidly and continued to flee at an extremely high rate of speed. Chief Deputy Coffman, Deputy...
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 officers are seeking help to identify a suspect in a Downtown robbery. Police said the robbery happened on May 15 around 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 2 at (412)-255-6787 or email jonathan.sharp@pittsburghpa.gov.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At approximately 1:44 p.m. on Sunday afternoon a two car crash happened on SR-14. The crash happened just after Walmart if you are traveling southbound. One person from the crash was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center. The significance of the injury is currently unknown at...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger. Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder. Authorities say Mackey led officers from...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 79 in Monongalia County. The crash happened around noon Saturday near mile marker 153. Officials say as many as five vehicles were involved. While EMS crews responded to the scene, it’s unclear if anyone was injured. As...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man who deputies believe is in Webster County is wanted for malicious assault. Webster County Sheriff Rick Clayton says Adam Gerald Cogar has felony warrants out for his arrest for malicious assault. He says if you have information call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-847-2006, WVSP at 304-226-3200, or call […]
