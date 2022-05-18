Telsasoft, Summa Networks to Enable Operators Monitor Critical Mobile Network Functions

According to Data Management Solutions Review, 80% of all data will be unstructured within four years. Not surprisingly, the data industry is rushing to either provide solutions for this problem or claim they already solve it. But what they’re not getting is that unstructured data doesn’t really exist in the first place. Rather - it’s “covertly” structured - and the sooner enterprises understand (and accept) this, the sooner they will be able to actually deal with this massive influx of data by being able to fully contextualize and act on it.

