Local farmers markets sprouting up throughout region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the temperatures rise, so too can your utility bills. However, there are ways you can keep costs down throughout the summer months.First, use your dishwasher. While it does use electricity, it saves energy and water. When drying the dishes, air dry them to reduce your dishwasher's energy use by up to 50 percent. Next, ditch the thermostat and use a fan. A fan uses ten percent of the energy that a central air conditioner does. Switching to smarter lightbulbs can help, too. LED bulbs use 75 percent less energy than regular lighting. Be sure to use cold water when washing your clothes. 90 percent of electricity when washing a load goes toward heating the water, according to Consumer Reports. Finally, check your air ducts. Holes, clogs, and leaks can lose around 20 percent of the HVAC's efficiency.

