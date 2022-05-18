ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, PA

Local farmers markets sprouting up throughout region

By katherinemansfield
Pennsylvania Almanac
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crisp salad filled with fresh, local produce simply screams summer, and the arrival of area farmers and local artisans, vendors and food trucks to parking lots and open air markets across Washington, Greene and Fayette counties signals the start of farmers market season. Some local markets are open,...

thealmanac.net

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

DEP to get input on proposed mine expansion in Westmoreland, Fayette

State environmental regulators will receive input Wednesday from Donegal area residents who may be affected by the expansion of a coal mine along the Westmoreland-Fayette border. The Department of Environmental Protection will hold a virtual informal conference at 6 p.m. May 25 on a request from LCT Energy LP to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

National Pike Steam Spring show held in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The National Pike Steam Spring show was held in Brownsville over the weekend. Attendants were able to see antique construction and tractors, rope making, rock crushing and more. Various displays, live music, a blacksmith and food vendors contributed to the show. If you missed this one,...
BROWNSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Hosting Local Job Fair This Week

PennDOT is looking for workers in our area. They are hosting a job fair this Wednesday and are looking to fill a number of jobs in Butler and Armstrong County. Positions are available for maintenance workers, equipment operators, CDL drivers, and interns. The job fair will take place at the...
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

Holland Brothers wins awards for best meats in PA

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holland Brothers Meats have been a staple of the Blair County area since the 1960s and recently they just won three awards for having the best hot dogs, kielbasa’s, and ham in the state of Pennsylvania. As with tradition with Holland Brothers, they once again took home multiple first place awards at […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canonsburg, PA
City
Cuddy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Washington State
County
Greene County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Venetia, PA
City
Monongahela, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Washington, PA
northernvirginiamag.com

This Nearby Small Town Becomes a Water Destination When Summer Rolls Around

The population of Ohiopyle may barely number three dozen, but that number grows during the warmer months, when visitors congregate in Ohiopyle State Park, an outdoor playground with unspoiled rivers and streams. Undulating roads lit by dappled sunlight lead to Ohiopyle Visitor Center, where you’ll catch your first glimpse of the mighty Youghiogheny River. (That’s “yock-oh-ganey” to newbies.)
OHIOPYLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox’s Pizza Den founder dies, remembered for giving nature

Corporate leadership sometimes has a reputation for being cold and robotic. James Fox Jr. made sure he had the opposite impact through Fox’s Pizza Den. Fox, who founded the national pizza chain 51 years ago, knew the name of every franchise owner of the chain’s more than 200 restaurants, according to former Seward franchisee Tom Wynkoop.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania WIC family skips bills to buy infant formula

“I can’t even begin to imagine what families have been up against. It’s critical that both houses of Congress, both parties in Congress respond to this crisis.”. (Pittsburgh) — The national infant formula shortage has been particularly difficult for low-income families with young kids that use a federal nutrition program to purchase food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Honey#Food Truck#Sprouting#Food Drink#Cattle Dog Candle Co#Chik Fil A
WTAJ

Emergency railroad crossing repairs taking place in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Railroad crossing in Clearfield Borough will be undergoing some emergency repairs Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says RJ Corman Railroad will be working at the railroad crossing on Main Street near the Second Avenue and Weaver Street intersection. Weaver Street will be […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Structure Fire Shuts Down U.S. 322 in Shippenville

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A structure fire has shut down a portion of U.S. Route 322 in the Shippenville area. The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at a single story home just east of the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and State Route 208. Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department,...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

On the brink: With no clear end in sight to population declines, fate of some communities could be in jeopardy

Bob Davis spent only seven years of his childhood in Adamsburg before his family moved to Greensburg in 1966, but the borough made an impression. Davis lived in an old farm house along Main Street. He fondly recalls a bustling town filled with several businesses. There was a service station with one gas pump, a hotel and a tavern. A general store carried basics such as bread and milk, and the popular The Village Inn restaurant served homestyle meals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PublicSource

‘What changed in that time?’ Two home appraisals, 3 days and $36,000 apart, spur a housing bias complaint

HUD announced a Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity [PAVE] Action Plan, “aimed squarely at dismantling racial bias in the home lending and appraisal process and promoting generational wealth creation through homeownership." The post ‘What changed in that time?’ Two home appraisals, 3 days and $36,000 apart, spur a housing bias complaint appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

3rd Annual Butler Rib and Music Fest

Friday: 4pm-10pm • Saturday: noon-10pm • Sunday: noon-10pm • Monday: noon-6pm Join us for the 3rd Annual Butler Rib & Music Fest!. Enjoy award-winning BBQ, top-notch bands and the Kid’s Zone all weekend!. The event is rain or shine – there is a huge pavilion where...
MUSIC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Motorcyclists seek blessing ahead of spring riding season

George Cunningham knows both the joys and the potential dangers of motorcycle riding. Cunningham, 50, of Derry was among the nearly 100 bikers who gathered late Sunday morning at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe for the 18th annual Blessing of the Bikes. “I’m on two wheels, so it’s...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Massy Harbison marker dedicated on 230-year anniversary of abduction by Native Americans

The Allegheny Township Historical Society dedicated a historical marker and placard honoring pioneer woman Massy Harbison on Sunday. Massy (also spelled Massey in some documents) Harbison was captured by Native Americans in her cabin along the Allegheny River, in what is now River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township. According to Phyllis Framel, a founder of the Allegheny Township Historical Society, the precise location is along the Tredway Trail, at the women’s tee of the golf course’s fourth hole.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tips to lower your utility bills this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the temperatures rise, so too can your utility bills. However, there are ways you can keep costs down throughout the summer months.First, use your dishwasher. While it does use electricity, it saves energy and water. When drying the dishes, air dry them to reduce your dishwasher's energy use by up to 50 percent. Next, ditch the thermostat and use a fan. A fan uses ten percent of the energy that a central air conditioner does. Switching to smarter lightbulbs can help, too. LED bulbs use 75 percent less energy than regular lighting. Be sure to use cold water when washing your clothes. 90 percent of electricity when washing a load goes toward heating the water, according to Consumer Reports. Finally, check your air ducts. Holes, clogs, and leaks can lose around 20 percent of the HVAC's efficiency.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy