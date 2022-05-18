Man Arrested for First Degree Murder after Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend

MISSING 74-YEAR-OLD HIKER FOUND DECEASED ON MINGUS MOUNTAIN. May 18, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams and partners located the body of Donald Hayes, 74 of Prescott Valley, who had been missing on Mingus Mountain since last Friday. Mr. Hayes was found in a rugged area that had been difficult for searchers to reach, but they were able to do so this afternoon, allowing them to locate the victim. Mr. Hayes’ dog Ranger who was with him on the hike, was found alive having remained with the victim. Ranger was seen to on scene by a volunteer who was a veterinarian and was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.
