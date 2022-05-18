Man Arrested for First Degree Murder after Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend

Yavapai County Sheriffs were dispatched to the scene of a fatal 3-wheeler ATV wreck yesterday afternoon at 4:45pm on Copper Road in Mayer, approximately 3.5 miles north of HWY 69. The victim had been out with family and friends near Copper Road when he took the ATV out for a ride alone. After approximately 25 minutes of being gone, friends went to look for the victim and found him at collapsed and not breathing approximately 400 feet from the location of the ATV. The ATV was laid on its side approximately 6-8 feet off the right side of the roadway in a manzanita bush.

MAYER, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO