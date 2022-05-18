ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Man Arrested for First Degree Murder after Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 16th, 2022, at approximately 10:29 P.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to Yavapai Regional Medical Center, located at 1003 Willow Creek Rd. upon the report of a female victim that had sustained a single gunshot wound....

theprescotttimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
theprescotttimes.com

35-YEAR-OLD MAN DIES IN ATV WRECK IN MAYER

Yavapai County Sheriffs were dispatched to the scene of a fatal 3-wheeler ATV wreck yesterday afternoon at 4:45pm on Copper Road in Mayer, approximately 3.5 miles north of HWY 69. The victim had been out with family and friends near Copper Road when he took the ATV out for a ride alone. After approximately 25 minutes of being gone, friends went to look for the victim and found him at collapsed and not breathing approximately 400 feet from the location of the ATV. The ATV was laid on its side approximately 6-8 feet off the right side of the roadway in a manzanita bush.
MAYER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of tying up, robbing partygoers at Tempe house party

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is accused of kidnapping, robbery and assault in connection to a home invasion during a house party in Tempe. According to court documents, a victim had people over for a party at a home near McKellips Road and College Avenue on May 1. During the...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Prescott, AZ
Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team fatally shoots man who allegedly shot at them

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team on Wednesday fatally shot a man who allegedly shot at them, authorities said. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. when authorities responded to an area near Baseline Road and Avenida del Yaqui in Guadalupe for a report of a man allegedly acting erratically and firing a gun near a school, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona man allegedly shoots, kills girlfriend then drives her to the hospital

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — An Arizona man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend on Monday before taking her to the hospital. According to KPNX, Prescott police were called out to Yavapai Regional Medical Center Monday evening around 10:30 p.m. after a woman with a gunshot injury arrived at their emergency room. Officers learned that Skylar Hughes, 31, was brought over to the emergency room by her boyfriend, Jason Warnock, 36, who they believe shot her.
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Travel Trailer#Police#Violent Crime#Iron Springs Rd
AZFamily

Teen girl, woman dead after car crashes into block wall in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen girl and a woman are dead after their car crashed into a block wall on Wednesday morning in Phoenix. The crash happened near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road around 10:30 a.m. Officers say 16-year-old Victoria Cruz was driving with 36-year-old Reyna...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Multiple people burned in north Phoenix double house fire

PHOENIX - Multiple people have suffered second-degree burns in a double house fire in north Phoenix, firefighters said on May 20. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the first-alarm fire near 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue. "When I walked out the door there was [sic] flames coming from the neighbor's,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fire burns through Phoenix auto yard

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire ripped through part of a Phoenix auto yard on Monday afternoon. It started just after 12 p.m. in an area near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road where multiple used auto part stores and warehouses are located. Video from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed heavy plumes of smoke throughout the area, which is south of the Salt River. Aerials from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed firefighters hosing down vehicles at a junkyard.
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

JUST IN UPDATE: MISSING 74-YEAR-OLD HIKER FOUND DECEASED

MISSING 74-YEAR-OLD HIKER FOUND DECEASED ON MINGUS MOUNTAIN. May 18, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams and partners located the body of Donald Hayes, 74 of Prescott Valley, who had been missing on Mingus Mountain since last Friday. Mr. Hayes was found in a rugged area that had been difficult for searchers to reach, but they were able to do so this afternoon, allowing them to locate the victim. Mr. Hayes’ dog Ranger who was with him on the hike, was found alive having remained with the victim. Ranger was seen to on scene by a volunteer who was a veterinarian and was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy