CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Monday morning, eight families boarded a charter boat in Carolina Beach to see their loved ones entering their final resting place. It’s the Veterans Memorial Reef’s second year of offering families a unique way to honor their fallen veterans. This year, eight veterans were laid to rest about five miles off the coast of Carolina Beach at the bottom of the ocean.

CAROLINA BEACH, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO