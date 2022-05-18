ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

I write about the history of genetics. Buffalo racially-motivated massacre refocuses attention on the dark side of the 100-year old eugenics movement

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Whenever I work on a new edition of my human genetics textbook and reach the section on eugenics, which flourished in the United States in the 20th century well...

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sweden, NY
City
Denmark, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Buck
Person
Luther Burbank
Person
Francis Galton
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: TV presenters having to cover their faces proves there’s no longer a freedom of press in Afghanistan

Last week, the Taliban ordered that all female TV anchors must cover their faces while live on air – just one of the many oppressive acts the Taliban have put upon women in the country ever since they came into power. Since then, some of their male colleagues have followed suit, wearing masks themselves in protest. Journalism is an expression of freedom and moves endlessly in a 24/7 stream of different perspectives, stories and insights. It gives us a look into many lenses. We see the world in a different light. If it wasn’t for freedom of the press, where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

German chancellor to discuss Ukraine war in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s neutral stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine will be a major topic of conversation as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Tuesday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, to end his three-nation tour of Africa. Speaking to the press in South Africa’s capital,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy