I write about the history of genetics. Buffalo racially-motivated massacre refocuses attention on the dark side of the 100-year old eugenics movement

Last week, the Taliban ordered that all female TV anchors must cover their faces while live on air – just one of the many oppressive acts the Taliban have put upon women in the country ever since they came into power. Since then, some of their male colleagues have followed suit, wearing masks themselves in protest. Journalism is an expression of freedom and moves endlessly in a 24/7 stream of different perspectives, stories and insights. It gives us a look into many lenses. We see the world in a different light. If it wasn’t for freedom of the press, where...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO