Florida’s property insurance market is in crisis. This week’s special legislative session can achieve at least small steps in the right direction. If you have a homeowner’s insurance policy, you probably know firsthand that the Florida property insurance market is in crisis. If your insurance company has remained in the state – many have already fled Florida – perhaps you were faced with a big rate hike, or maybe a statement of modified coverage or demand to replace your roof to continue getting insurance, or even a policy cancellation.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO