Valley nurse now hospitalized with ruptured brain aneurysm

A Valley ICU nurse who’s helped thousands in her career now needs help herself. She’s dealing with memory loss after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm. It’s not the first time her co-workers have had to rally around one of their own.

Over 15 years, "She was my cup of sunshine every day. She was always helping me through my issues. She was helping other friends,” said Nicole Goodstein.

Goodstein and Kari Dhaemers worked the night shift. Both are nurses at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Since May 2, Kari has spent nights in an ICU bed, but at another hospital as a patient.

"Her brain aneurysm did rupture, and as the doctors have told us, she is one of the lucky ones,” added Goodstein.

The spunk Kari has, Nicole says, is what people need day to day. But, right now, Kari needs her friends.

"When she came back from surgery and seeing her there helpless, that hit hard, because she is not the same and we want to get her there,” added Goodstein.

For the second time in two months, nurses at Phoenix Children's are finding themselves helping another one of their own after a major health scare.

In April, ABC15 shared the story of nurse Erika Page who suffered a stroke.

"When we heard that at work, it took us back, because we were like oh my gosh, that's one of ours,” added Goodstein.

Erika is recovering at home. She and Kari work in the same department and both have helped so many Arizonans during the COVID pandemic.

As for Kari, her friends say she is able to eat, talk and walk with assistance. But, she does have short-term memory loss.

"We all froze. I mean, we are still like in that pattern of woah, this happened again,” added Goodstein.

And as Kari's recovery moves ahead, her friend Nicole has set up an online fundraiser to help.