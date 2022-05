Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson accused Josh Donaldson of making a racist comment toward him during Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees. Donaldson and Anderson jawed at each other between innings during Saturday’s game, which appeared to be lingering bad feelings about a controversial play last week. After the game, Anderson claimed that Donaldson had said “what’s up, Jackie” to him when the two passed each other on the field during the first inning.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO