MENTOR, Ohio — The Guinness World Record for “Fastest Time Crossing A Greased Pole” is 3.09 seconds. The record for Most Bowling Balls Stacked Vertically is 10. Humans have always aspired to legacy. On a planet with 8 billion people, it’s a natural inclination to want to leave one’s mark by being the fastest, the strongest, or just “The Most” at something: To boldly pronounce to the Universe: “I was here but for a brief time, but in that time I was remarkable.

MENTOR, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO