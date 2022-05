Men or young men in need of a suit to attend the funeral of a victim of the shooting on Jefferson Avenue or for prom can get one for free today or tomorrow. Buffalo community leaders have teamed up with Dewitt Lee III, the owner of St. Brian Clothiers fine men's wear to provide suites to males in need. The Utica Business Center, located at 11 E. Utica and Main has been converted into a store, of sorts. An empty storefront has been converted into Men's Headquarters.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO