DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On and off showers and storms will remain possible for the rest of the night. Low temperatures will be mild once again as we fall to the low 70s. Deep low-level moisture will continue to filter in from the Gulf tomorrow, setting the stage for another round of wet weather with an 80% chance for showers and storms. The first half of the day will have widespread shower and storm activity, with the afternoon hours more hit-or-miss. A couple storms could again be strong to marginally severe, with damaging wind gusts and large hail possible. Highs will be below average for this time of year in the low 80s thanks to the fact that we’ll see clouds and rain for much of the day.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO