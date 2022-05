The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is investigating C. auris outbreaks at healthcare facilities across the state, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported May 17. The agency reported the outbreaks in a bulletin to providers. While the report does not state where outbreaks occurred, some hospitals have confirmed cases. Mark Pandori, PhD, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, said the vast majority of cases analyzed have been from the southern region.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO