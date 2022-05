Whether it's from the Y2K resurgence or the current top-dog moment Miu Miu is having in the sartorial world, it's no secret that micro miniskirts are the It item in fashion right now. And while I love admiring the daring skirts on the runway or for a great Instagram moment, I'm actually leaning towards the style's more practical counterpart: the maxi skirt. As a modest dresser, maxi hemlines have been a staple in my wardrobe for years, so it came much to my excitement when I spotted the style all over the runways this past year. Since then, the market options have been endless in comparison to before where I would have to do some deep dives to find a skirt that went past my calf.

