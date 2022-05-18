Crapo wins GOP primary for Senate in Idaho

Recently, we have come across comments made in response to news articles and on social media posts where the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police has been dismissively labeled a special interest group that acts only upon self-interest and at the expense of the general public. We have found that many of these accusations are made based upon half-truths and even outright lies and appear driven by a desire to elicit a negative emotional response from the casual observer, usually to support one political agenda or another. As a profession, it is important our perspective is understood, so perhaps a little clarity is in order.

