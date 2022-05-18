ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vista, NE

La Vista Police also want answers in the case of Ryan Larsen

By Alyssa Curtis
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRVo1_0fhlVcyN00

For 365 days police have been looking high and low for Ryan Larsen, a 12-year-old with autism who went missing after walking out of La Vista West Elementary School.

They continue to follow up on leads, hoping to find him. But not many have come in since the early days of the investigation.

"We get occasional messages that come in. They believe someone who fits his description was in this area. We’ll chase him down to see if that comes to fruition. We’ve had help from the psychic community. We’ve looked in the backyard of 8514 Maple Drive. He’s not underneath the pool," Bob Lausten, Chief of La Vista Police said.

The lack of information is frustrating to Lausten, who understands from past experience that these cases can be complex.

"You want closure. You want to find out where he’s at. Whether he’s still out there or whether he’s not. We want to bring him home," said Lausten.

He says someone has to know something about Larsen's disappearance. While they have multiple theories but not a lot of leads, Lausten says he has a hunch.

"I believe he’s in this area somewhere I do. Where I don’t know," said Lausten.

Early in the search, an umbrella that was believed to be Larsen's was found. A resident of Larsen's apartment complex says he saw someone he believed to be Ryan after the time he would have left school. A surveillance video from a nearby Keno shows someone police believe is Larsen, but was never confirmed.

Cadaver dogs have hit the water at Walnut Creek multiple times, but officers aren't sure what exactly the dogs are picking up.

They don't have anything concrete, but what they do know. Lausten says, is not everyone has been completely honest.

"We’ve had people that haven’t been totally forthcoming with us with information and I think the information they may possess may help us. We think he’s still out there somewhere. We want to find him. Someone knows where he’s at," Lausten said.

Lausten wonders if there's any criminal aspect to the 12-year-old's disappearance.

He wishes they had more information about Larsen early on, saying not having to wait for certain things may have made a difference.

It's part of the reason they started the "Take Me Home" program. It's an opt-in database, where families can input information about someone who they worry may go missing at some point. Officers are able to access it in case of a disappearance.

He says they work on the case every day, often talking to the FBI. He says it's stumped them too. In the near future, they will bring someone in who has no connection to the case.

This will get fresh eyes on it in case those who have been working on it this past year, are missing something. Lausten says they're not at that point just yet.

But, he's grateful for the close relationship the La Vista PD has with other agencies, including Omaha Fire, Sarpy County Sheriff and Omaha Police, who have all helped in the search.

"Knowing we have the resource in the area to respond to something. As a law enforcement official it's awesome but as a citizen to know you have these things. I think is really reassuring to know we do things right in this area and we have a working relationship with people," Lausten said.

Another relationship Lausten praises is that of the community. He conveys gratitude and amazement for how everyone came together in support of the search.

If you have any credible information on the whereabouts of Larsen, please contact the police department at 402-331-1582.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Arrest Made In Omaha Weekend Assault

An initial court appearance will be next for a person under arrest in connection with a weekend shooting in Omaha. Police say they were called to the area of 25th and Ames Avenue late Saturday night, and officers found a male party down in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two injured in crash near Blair; teen in extremely critical condition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An 18-year-old from Fremont was in extremely critical condition after a crash near Blair on Sunday. Eduard Bruwer, 34, of Blair was also injured, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The teen, Madison Everitt, was going west on U.S. Highway 30 when her...
BLAIR, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fatal accident southeast of Beatrice claims life of 17-year-old

BEATRICE – Emergency personnel responded to a fatal rollover accident Saturday night, southeast of Beatrice. The accident happened at South 36th Road and East Locust Road, a mile northwest of Holmesville. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say a 17-year-old male who was an occupant of the vehicle was among two...
BEATRICE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vista, NE
La Vista, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen vehicle gets used in pursuit

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police said that a vehicle was taken from a residence and later used in a pursuit. Saturday morning around 2:30, Norfolk Police said they were called to a residence in the 1000 block of North 8th Street to take a report for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured and one in custody after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Metro authorities are investigating a shooting that left one injured and one in custody. Omaha Police Department said that are investigating a shooting that happened at 2501 Ames Ave Saturday night around 11:50 p.m. OPD officers said that they located a male victim down in the street...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#La Vista Police
News Channel Nebraska

SCSO: Two teens seriously injured in Stanton County crash

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska authorities say one person is in critical condition and another is in serious condition after a crash south of Norfolk on Monday. Around 12:40 p.m., Staton County Sheriff's Office responded to and investigated a single-vehicle rollover accident. SCSO said that the accident happened when the...
NORFOLK, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police finds man shot near Los Diablos bar

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that left a man with critical injuries. Officers say around midnight they were near the Los Diablos Bar near 24th and Ames Avenue when they found the man lying on the ground. According to police, the man was shot and...
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Jailed For Forgery, OWI

Sioux Center, Iowa — The investigation into a suspicious vehicle in the wee hours of Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Sioux City man. According to court documents, around 12:45 Sunday morning, a Sioux Center police officer reports checking on the occupants of a suspicious vehicle parked in a church lot after hours. According to the officer, he witnessed the vehicle make a series of improper turns. While talking to the driver, he allegedly noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle’s interior.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for third DUI after falling off motorcycle

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police responded to a call where a man had fallen off his motorcycle. NPD said that on Sunday around 10:15 a.m., they were called to the area of 11th Street and Omaha Avenue for a male who had fallen off a motorcycle. Officials said that the...
NORFOLK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol: Drivers flee over 100 mph in separate incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a busy weekend for the Nebraska State Patrol, with several chases Friday and Saturday night involving drivers going over 100 mph. The Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department announced they did a two-night enforcement effort focused on speeding. They say it was the first of many planned for the summer.
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

OCC inmate arrested on Page County warrants

(Clarinda, Iowa) – Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, arrested a man at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC). Officials say 37-year-old Seth William Rogers was arrested on two Page County Warrants for Violation of Probation. Rogers was transported to the Page County Jail and held on $20,300 bond, pending further court proceedings.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

California pilot died in airplane competition in Nebraska

22 Nebraska students in class of 2022 earn perfect ACT score. Some of the best and brightest students in Nebraska were honored Monday inside the capitol. A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

NSP, OPD team up to stop 'excessive speeding'

OMAHA, Neb. — In the first of "many" operations planned for this summer, the Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department are teaming up to stop excessive speeding. Between Friday and Saturday nights, the NSP said troopers arrested four drivers who fled from traffic stops in the Omaha metro area. Three of the four incidents involved a motorcycle rider. The NSP said in all cases, the riders exceeded 100 miles per hour while fleeing from law enforcement. NSP and OPD aircraft were able to help track the vehicles.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Man who killed grandfather of two Husker greats dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. — Russell Harms, a Nebraska inmate found guilty in 2000 of first degree murder, died Monday at the state's Reception and Treatment Corrections Center in Lincoln. Harms was 64. The cause of his death had not been determined on Monday. Under state law, a grand jury will...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teen victim in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Omaha Saturday. Omaha Police Department said that they are investigating a shooting that happened at 2719 N 40th Street on May 21 just before 12:30 a.m. Authorities said that a teenage victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Flames destroy home near 33rd, Ohio streets

OMAHA, Neb. — A fire destroyed a home near 33rd and Ohio streets late Sunday night. Omaha firefighters responded to the scene twice. First, they were called out around 11:15 p.m. Crews reported seeing smoke and flames from several blocks away. The fire took about 20 minutes to extinguish.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Mills County

(Mills Co.) A Glenwood man died following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 29. According to the report, Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, Nebraska was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Caleb Wear, 40, of Glenwood, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Both vehicles were northbound when for an unknown reason the Sienna struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy