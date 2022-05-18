ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korean Films Sell Strongly for Finecut Ahead of Cannes Festival, Market Launches

By Patrick Frater
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Pictures Releasing has licensed North American rights to Korean action film “Hot Blooded,” from leading Seoul-based film sales agency Finecut. The deal is one of several struck by the agency ahead of Cannes, where it is also launching sales on Critics’ Week title “Next...

www.sfgate.com

