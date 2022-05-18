ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Carrie Lewis DelRosso wins Republican Pennsylvania Lt. Governor primary; AP projects

By Lauren Rude
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzhwM_0fhlVNva00

(WHTM) — Carrie Lewis DelRosso, the Pennsylvania State Representative for the 33rd district, has won the Republican primary for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, the Associated Press projects.

With 53% of the vote in DelRosso is leading with over 28%.

DelRosso notes on her campaign website that during her time in the state House of Representatives she “brought a spirit of renewal and energy to stretch of Pennsylvania that has been overlooked for too long” and she wants to do the same at Lt. Governor.

According to her website, her campaign focuses on personal liberties, education, illegal immigration, public safety, election integrity, and health insurance costs.

Pennsylvania State House Representative Austin Davis has won the Democratic Party nomination for Lt. Governor, according to the Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Republican Committee endorses Rep. Chris Jacobs for new 23rd Congressional District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Republican Committee announced Sunday it strongly reaffirms its endorsement of Congressman Chris Jacobs for re-election in New York’s new 23rd Congressional District. The endorsement comes days after Jacobs, who currently represents New York’s 27th Congressional district, announced his run in the new congressional district after the State Legislature […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Pa. Governor race: Mastriano wrote thesis warning of left-wing ‘Hitlerian Putsch’

(The Hill) – Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wrote a thesis in 2001 saying a left-wing “putsch” against the U.S. military would destabilize the country. The thesis, first reported by The Washington Post, is titled “The Civilian Putsch of 2018: Debunking the Myth of a Civil-Military Leadership Rift.” Mastriano was a U.S. Army major at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Rep. Chris Jacobs announces bid for re-election

(WIVB) — Congressman Chris Jacobs announced he will seek re-election in a new district. Jacobs currently represents New York’s 27th District in Washington, D.C., but the State Legislature approved a plan to redraw district lines earlier this year. Due to the change, Jacobs said he plans to run to represent the state’s new 23rd Congressional […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lewis Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primary#House Of Representatives#Lieutenant Governor#Ap#Whtm#The Associated Press#Pennsylvania State House#Democratic Party
News 4 Buffalo

DMV urges New Yorkers to get a REAL ID before the federal deadline

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Starting May 3rd, 2023, a standard license or non-driver ID will no longer be accepted to fly within the U.S. Although the deadline is about a year, The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) urges New Yorkers to apply for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID now to avoid […]
News 4 Buffalo

Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

HARBORCREEK, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived on scene along with Fairfield […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy