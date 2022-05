Leaders of the movement seeking to cede a large swath of Oregon to the state of Idaho issued a new map Monday that would dial back the proposed annexation. The new map excludes the Southern Oregon and coastal counties of Douglas, Coos, Curry, Josephine and Jackson. It includes everything east of the Deschutes River with some exceptions such as the City of Bend. The proposal would split Wasco, Jefferson and Deschutes counties. The line also cuts through the western edge of Klamath County, ceding the bulk of it to the new state of Greater Idaho.

