San Antonio, TX

The Spurs will pick 9th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft

By Marilyn Dubinski
Pounding The Rock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone, and the lottery ball gods decided to leave the Spurs in the position they were most favored to pick: 9th overall. They stood a slight chance of...

