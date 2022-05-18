ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Little fends of Trump-backed primary challenge in Idaho governor primary

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04e17j_0fhlTpH000
Tweet

Idaho’s incumbent Gov. Brad Little (R) successfully fended off several Republican challengers on Tuesday, one of whom was backed by former President Trump, and is projected to have secured Idaho’s GOP gubernatorial nomination.

ABC News and CNN both called the race not long after 12 a.m. ET.

Little’s victory is seen as a defeat for Trump, who had thrown his support behind Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R). Trump saw one of his other endorsed gubernatorial candidates lose a primary last week, when businessman Charles Herbster lost to James Pillen in Nebraska.

While McGeachin was seen as his most formidable opponent, Little was facing a total of seven primary challengers.

Little is one of two sitting GOP governors who Trump has gone against this primary season. Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in his primary challenge against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

Little and McGeachin have clashed in the past, particularly on coronavirus policies. Last year, McGeachin banned mask and vaccine mandates on two separate occasions when Little was out of state.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Georgia State
State
Nebraska State
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Challenge#Challengers#Republican Primary#Gop#Abc News#Cnn
The Hill

The Hill

569K+
Followers
69K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy