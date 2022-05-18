High School Baseball: Leo tops DeKalb, forces three way tie for NE8 title

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) – The Trine University softball team will make their fourth trip to the NCAA Division III Softball National Championships after defeating visiting Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in the second game of the Angola, Ind. Super Regional by the score of 6-4. The contest started off nearly the same as yesterdays with a pair of pitchers play at a topnotch level. For the Thunder, junior Anna Koeppl (Perrysburg, Ohio / Perrysburg) made the start. She would pitch the first three innings scoreless with two strikeouts during the stretch.

