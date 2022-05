One of Orlando’s oldest ice cream shops caught on fire last Friday but the owner says he’s not going anywhere and plans to come back even stronger. Goff’s Drive In (Facebook) has been open on Orange Blossom Trail since 1948 and was once the target of a Klu Klux Klan bombing in the ’50s for serving white and Black customers through the same service window.

