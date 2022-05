CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – When people don’t notice the jobs Public Works employees perform, that is actually a good thing. “If the water doesn’t work, they notice If the sewer’s backed up, they notice. If the street’s falling apart, they notice,” Cape Girardeau Public Works Director Stan Polivick said. “If we’ve got all that working like it’s supposed to, people just take us for granted and we did our job very well.”

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO